Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
WALPOLE

Crews Respond After Steel Beams Fall on Car in Walpole

The crash occurred sometime before noon on School Street near the intersection with Common Street.

Crews were responding to a serious crash in Walpole, Massachusetts on Monday involving a car and a tractor trailer carrying steel beams.

The crash occurred sometime before noon on School Street near the intersection with Common Street.

Aerial views showed one end of the beams resting on the roof of the car, which had sustained significant damage. The other end of the beams were being carried by a tractor trailer.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 22 mins ago

Woburn Church COVID Cluster: What to Know

January forecast 1 hour ago

Here's What to Expect from the Weather in January

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details.

This article tagged under:

WALPOLEwalpole crash
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us