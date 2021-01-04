Crews Respond After Steel Beams Fall on Car in Walpole

Crews were responding to a serious crash in Walpole, Massachusetts on Monday involving a car and a tractor trailer carrying steel beams.

The crash occurred sometime before noon on School Street near the intersection with Common Street.

Aerial views showed one end of the beams resting on the roof of the car, which had sustained significant damage. The other end of the beams were being carried by a tractor trailer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details.