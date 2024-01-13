Massachusetts

Crews work to repair Boston water main break

​Repair work is expected to be completed on Sunday, with final paving to occur Monday morning, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A water main break in Boston is impacting traffic Saturday night in the city.

Boston police issued a traffic advisory around 9:10 p.m. saying people in the area of Tremont and Stuart streets should expect slower and longer than usual traffic as Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews work to repair the break.

According to the agency, crews have identified that the source of the leak is on the high-pressure fire line. The high and low services have been turned back on.

Domestic service on Tremont and Stuart streets has been restored, the agency added.

​Repair work is expected to be completed on Sunday, with final paving to occur Monday morning.

