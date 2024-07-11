Massachusetts

Person falls from cliff in Leominster State Forest, fire officials say

It wasn't immediately clear what the patient's condition was, or what led to the person's fall at the Crow Hill Cliffs in Leominster State Forest

By Asher Klein and Kirsten Glavin

An ambulance in the area of Leominster State Forest on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
A person fell from the face of a cliff in a Massachusetts state forest on Thursday, fire officials said.

The fall was reported as a medical emergency at the Crow Hill Ledges in Leominster State Forest, according to the Westminster Fire Department, and it brought out local police and firefighters from Westminster and Princeton.

"Due to the patients condition resuscitation efforts were not started by EMS and the scene was turned over to the Police for investigation," fire officials told NBC10 Boston.

It wasn't immediately clear what the patient's condition was, or what led to the person's fall.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office and other authorities for more information.

Crows Hill Ledges is known as a destination for rock climbing, hiking, mountain biking and more.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

