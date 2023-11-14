Customers at Market Basket, Walmart in NH might have had their credit card information stolen

Police in Concord, New Hampshire, are looking for two suspects after credit card skimmers were found at local Market Basket and Walmart stores.

Concord police said their investigation began on Oct. 19, when the Walmart on Loudon Road alerted them that a loss prevention associate at the store had located a credit card skimmer affixed to one of the registers in the self-checkout lane.

Eight days later, on Oct. 27, police received a call from the Market Basket on Storrs Street saying a similar device had been found attached to one of the registers in their express lane checkout.

The devices are used to obtain sensitive information from credit and debit cards which are relayed to a third party. One telltale sign that a skimmer is attached is that the card chip reader slot is inoperable and appears to be jammed, causing the customer to swipe the card so the magnetic reader can steal the card's information.

Concord police said their investigation determined that both devices had been installed by the same two people on Oct. 17. And they said similar incidents are being investigated by law enforcement agencies across New England. They released surveillance images of the two suspects Tuesday, and are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact police.

Crimeline press release: credit card skimmers located at Walmart, Market Basket on Storrs Street in Concord.https://t.co/RqfgW8fd1g pic.twitter.com/xtF2v9BLXq — Concord NH Police Department (@ConcordPolice) November 14, 2023

Those who recognize either of the suspects or who believe their credit card information was compromised are asked to contact Detective Stephen Hemming at shemming@concordpolice.com or call 603-225-8600, Ext. 4854. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or submitted online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.