DA to discuss ‘significant developments' in decades-old unsolved murder

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday morning to discuss what he called "significant developments" in a decades-old unsolved murder case.
The press conference is set for 11:30 a.m. at the district attorney's office in Springfield.
No details were released ahead of time about the specific case involved.
According to WWLP, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office has a cold case unit dedicated to unsolved homicides. The unit has closed at least five cold cases in recent years, including one dating back to 1966.
