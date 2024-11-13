Massachusetts

DA to discuss ‘significant developments' in decades-old unsolved murder

No details were released ahead of time about the specific case involved

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday morning to discuss what he called "significant developments" in a decades-old unsolved murder case.

The press conference is set for 11:30 a.m. at the district attorney's office in Springfield.

According to WWLP, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office has a cold case unit dedicated to unsolved homicides. The unit has closed at least five cold cases in recent years, including one dating back to 1966.

