Massachusetts

Damage reported in several towns after severe storms move through Massachusetts

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over West Bridgewater, or over Bridgewater, moving east at 45 mph at 8:31 p.m. Saturday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Damage was reported Saturday night in towns like Easton and West Bridgewater after severe storms that had prompted tornado warnings in southeastern Massachusetts moved through the area.

Tornado warnings were issued for Plymouth and Bristol counties around 8:30 p.m., expiring about a half hour later at 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over West Bridgewater, or over Bridgewater, moving east at 45 mph at 8:31 p.m.

A little over an hour later, the West Bridgewater Fire Department said it was responding to multiple areas in town that were affected by the storm.

Residents were asked to stay indoors and call 911 to report an emergency, or National Grid to report a power outage.

Bridgewater police said Hill Street at Mill Street was temporarily closed due to a tree blocking the roadway.

Massachusetts

Boston

In nearby Easton, there were numerous trees down.

The fire chief confirmed a tree did land on at least one house. No injuries were reported in that incident.

