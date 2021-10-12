Dedham Police Looking for Pit Bull Puppy Stolen During House Break

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in finding a pit bull puppy that was stolen during a house break on Sunday night.

Police said they received a report around 8:20 p.m. Sunday of a house break on Bussey Street. When they got there, the resident told them they had left the home for short period of time and when they returned they found signs of forced entry in the rear of the home.

Whoever had broken into the home had already left the scene, police said.

An 8-week-old female pit bull puppy was stolen from the home, along with jewelry, cash, footwear, documents and a 2015 Honda CRF450R dirt bike.

Housebreak Investigation. The Pitbull puppy shown was taken during a housebreak. Anybody with information on the location of this puppy is urged to contact us. pic.twitter.com/dHYvhwWIT3 — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) October 12, 2021

The puppy was described by police as brindle in color, with brown eyes, a white chest and a small amount of white on its snout and its back left paw.

Anyone with information about the missing puppy, any of the other property or the person who may have broken into the house is urged to call Dedham police at (781) 326-1212. Information may be provided anonymously.