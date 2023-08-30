Deer in distress? Check out this unique water rescue in Cohasset

Two boaters rescued a deer from the water off the coast of Cohasset, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Police said the two men saw the animal frantically splashing in the water near Minot Light around 1:30 p.m. When police arrived the men had already pulled the into their boat. Photos posted to the department page show the deer wrapped up in a jacket curled up next to one of its rescuers.

The animal was not hurt, just exhausted from the swim. Officers met the boaters at the Parker Avenue Boat Ramp to take over.

Natural resources officers brought the deer to The Glades area and watched it until it ran off into the woods, white tail bouncing along as it went.

Experts say deer are capable swimmers - it seems this one just went a little farther than it could handle.