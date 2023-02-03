Defense Attorney Says Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs

The defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mom facing murder charges in the death of her children, claims that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, as first reported by The Boston Globe.

Attorney Kevin Reddington confirmed his comments to NBC10 Boston on Friday morning.

“It’s over medication, absolutely over medications — possibly with a component of post-partum depression,” Reddington told the Globe.

Lindsay Clancy was prescribed a total of 12 different medications, he said, including benzodiazepines like Lorazepam, several antidepressants, and Ambien, a sleeping drug.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week allegedly at the hands of their mother, said he has forgiven her and called on others to do the same.

According to Reddington, Lindsay's husband, Patrick, left their Duxbury home on Jan. 24 to go to CVS and pick up food. He called 911 after returning home around 6 p.m., the lawyer said, adding that he had not been warned by medical professionals not to leave his wife alone with their kids.

Clancy is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, including two murder charges and three strangulation charges, according to prosecutors. The two older children, who were 5 and 3, were pronounced dead at the hospital on Jan. 24 following the incident, authorities said. The Clancy family's infant son, meanwhile, died three days later.

The Duxbury community is in shock after two young children were killed, and a third injured, allegedly by their mother.

Clancy herself has been in a hospital following last Tuesday's incident, when she attempted to kill herself, prosecutors said.

In an email message Thursday to NBC10 Boston, Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said Clancy is improving daily and had spoken to family and friends. However, in what seemed to be a contradiction, the chief said Friday that she has not been able to speak to loved ones, and only is allowed contact with her medical team, social workers and her attorney as she remains in state police custody in the hospital.

Reddington told the Globe that "she's not in good physical shape," and that she can't get out of bed, also saying that she has been barred from speaking with family and friends and is under police guard at all times at the hospital

A tragedy unfolded in Duxbury Tuesday, with a woman accused of strangling her children, killing two and sending one to the hospital.

Clancy has still not had a court appearance to face her charges. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that she is scheduled to be arraigned virtually on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Plymouth District Court. Prosecutors have not said whether the charges against her will be upgraded now that her infant son has died.

Prosecutors with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office did not comment on the claims made by Reddington ahead of the arraignment Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a church in Duxbury is hoping to encourage healing and peace in the South Shore community.

The Holy Family Church opened to all members of the community at 9 a.m. Friday for quiet reflection and prayer. It will remain open through 8 a.m. on Saturday, saying all are welcome.

Last Saturday, Patrick Clancy addressed speculation around his wife's mental health, saying in a statement that she's recently been portrayed "largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was." He went on to say that her "condition" had recently rapidly worsened, though he did not specify what she was struggling with.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive in the case or on the mom's mental state, but sources have told NBC10 Boston that Lindsay Clancy was living with postpartum depression.