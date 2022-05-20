Delays Expected as T Pulls New Orange Line Cars Following Brakes Issue

Commuters who used the MBTA's Orange Line should brace themselves for delays again Friday after a new train experienced issues on Thursday.

The MBTA said in a statement that a new Orange Line train experienced a problem with its braking units and went disabled yesterday at Wellington Station in Medford. No one was hurt, and the train was removed from service.

But while this issue was being investigated, the agency took all of their new trains out of service, a total of 64 new Orange Line trains and six Red Line cars.

The MBTA says it did this out of an abundance of caution. Old trains were brought in to keep people moving on the tracks. For riders this means potentially some slower service on Friday.

If the issue of new trains being pulled off the tracks sounds familiar…it is. In late March, the NBC 10 Boston investigators detailed six derailments at Wellington Station with these new cars.

At the time, the T said the new cars were heavier than the 41-year-old trains they were replacing.