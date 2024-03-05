MBTA

Delays reported on Green Line due to disabled train

Riders can use the Orange Line for alternate service downtown, the MBTA said

By Marc Fortier

Green line generic
NBC10 Boston

A disabled train is causing delays on the MBTA's Green Line on Tuesday morning.

The MBTA first reported around 10 a.m. that delays of 10 minutes could be expected due to a disabled train near Boylston. They said trains might stand by at stations.

About 15 minutes later, the T provided an update saying delays had increased to 20 minutes.

Riders can use the Orange Line for alternate service downtown, the MBTA said.

