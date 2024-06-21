Derrick White doesn't just ride duck boats, he bought one (in an ad)

Between winning a national championship, partying in Miami and chipping his tooth, Boston Celtic Derrick White has had a crazy week.

And to add to all of the excitement of the city's traditional duck boat tour for its champion sports teams Friday, he got his very own one as part of his ongoing "Your Cousin From Boston" partnership with Boston's Samuel Adams brewery.

In a new ad released Friday morning, White shows off the new ride, and even appears to be at the wheel while the duck boat's in the Charles River.

He made sure to poke fun at the city as he drove through it, saying, "This is Boston. I don't need a blinker," and "Sumner Tunnel's still closed? Good thing I bought this."

The star gave his partnership some love pre-parade Friday, telling NBC Sports Boston, "Shout out Sam Adams, and let's not drink too many tonight."

White's tooth, chipped in the NBA Finals clincher, was all fixed, too. The practice Boston Dental announced that it had worked with the player to get him ready for the parade.