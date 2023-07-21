Dog shocked after stepping on metal plate during walk in Swampscott

A Massachusetts woman is warning pet owners and parents after her dog was zapped when he walked over a metal plate covering an electrical utility compartment near a residential sidewalk in Swampscott.

Christine Tierney was walking her dog, Oscar, at Lincoln Circle, like she does every morning, when he let out a sound like she had never heard before.

"His paw touched a metal plate in the ground that was next to an electrical pole, and screamed again and kind of stumbled into the street and was completely dazed," Tierney said. "I was befuddled. I didn't know what was wrong with him."

She called National Grid. An employee told her the plate had an electrical charge.

"When the technician put his voltage meter on the ground, it went out about a three-foot radius from the plate, and the highest registered voltage was 90 volts, and 50 can kill a human," said Tierney. "He basically said that he was extremely lucky that he is alive."

Oscar is a 4-year-old, 110-pound yellow Labrador. Tierney said he was initially stunned and shaking.

"I think his size was definitely in his favor," she said.

Oscar's veterinarian told her to take him to get checked out right away, and after several tests, they sent him home with a warning to keep an eye out for any heart issues or lingering effects.

"He came home and he seems fine. He went and had a play date this morning, but I have to tell you, it's pretty scary," she said. "It's something I had never ever thought would be a thing."

Friday morning, National Grid employees worked to replace what the company calls an underground handhole, installing a cover that is not conductive.

Residents who watched them work expressed concern about other metal plates in the area.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said, "Safety is our number one priority and National Grid crews are inspecting other handholes in the area today. National Grid encourages customers to contact National Grid immediately at 1-800-465-1212 if anyone has concerns about our equipment."

Tierney is relieved that her dog was not seriously hurt, but after an expensive emergency trip to the vet, she is warning others to be cautious.

"I feel that people when they are out walking, or maybe letting kids know as they are playing on the streets in the summer or playing in neighborhoods, just to be aware of those metal plates or anything that looks like it could be fun to jump on, but don't," she said.