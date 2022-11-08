DOJ to Monitor Elections in These Mass. Cities to Prevent Voter Harassment

Polling locations in eight Massachusetts communities are being monitored by the Justice Department as part of a larger national effort to ensure no one intimidates voters or otherwise meddles with Tuesday’s midterm elections, the agency said on the eve of Election Day.

Massachusetts is one of 24 states and 64 jurisdictions under the oversight of the department’s Civil Rights Division in both the general election and early voting, according to a Monday announcement. The division routinely monitors elections in the field, which began in 1965 when Congress passed the Voting Rights Act.

The federal office is urging anyone who experiences violence, violent threats or other forms of intimidation at a polling place to immediately call 911. Any minor disruptions should be reported immediately to local election officials. Complaints should be reported to the Justice Department after local authorities have been contacted.

Massachusetts cities including Everett, Fitchburg, Leominster, Malden and Salem will see personnel from the U.S. attorney's offices and the Office of Personnel Management assisting the DOJ Civil Rights Division in monitoring efforts.

The presence of federal officials at polling places this election season increased nationwide in comparison to 2020, when polls were monitored in 18 states and 44 cities. The 20 jurisdiction jump comes amid growing concerns about voter intimidation and interference.

Around 187,000 people in Massachusetts voted early in person, according to Galvin, who said his best guess for total voter turnout this election is 2.2 million. That falls short of the 2.7 million ballots that were cast in 2018.

DOJ Monitoring These Mass. Polling Locations

Town of Clinton

City of Everett

City of Fitchburg

City of Leominster

City of Malden

City of Methuen

City of Randolph

City of Salem

So-called election observers are expected from both parties at polling places in Massachusetts, Secretary of State William Galvin said during a Monday news conference, but he's not expecting them to cause any trouble.

"Observers are there to see, they are not there to question. They are not there to question the process," Galvin said. "We don't think there's anything there."

A poll observer or watcher is a partisan appointee who monitors voting or ballot counting to help ensure their party gets a fair shot. They are not supposed to interfere in the electoral process, except to report issues to party officials or polling place authorities. Observers are not required to register in advance in Massachusetts.

The Secretary of State's Office issued a memo to local officials as a reminder of the rights and restrictions of observers, Galvin noted. His office has also been in contact with several groups, including the Massachusetts Republican Party, which is where Glavin said he is expecting many of the observers to come from.

"They understand that they cannot interfere with a voter's right to vote and they understand that they cannot challenge a voter unless they have a legal reason to do so," Galvin said. "So we do not expect that to be an interference. And that's the key. Observers are there to observe. They are not there to interfere, they are not there to question the procedure."

Observers are allowed to approach a warden in any given precinct with a minor procedural question, Galvin said. However, anything "consequential" should be addressed with the local clerk or the Secretary of State's Office.