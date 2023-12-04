Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in NH on Dec. 16

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Dec. 16, his campaign announced Monday.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., at The University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena.

Trump was last in New Hampshire on Nov. 11, one of several visits he's made to the first-in-the-nation primary state in recent months.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner also visited New Hampshire on Oct. 23, when he filed to run in the state's first-in-the-nation primary and then gave a speech that afternoon in Derry, and held campaign events on Oct. 9 in Wolfeboro and in August in Windham. He made three prior visits to the Granite State earlier in the year.

Trump won both the 2016 and 2020 Republican primaries in New Hampshire but lost the state in both general elections.

Recent polls have shown Trump holding onto a substantial lead among New Hampshire voters, with Nikki Haley in second.