Donald Trump

Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in NH on Dec. 16

He is scheduled to speak at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena

By Marc Fortier

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Dec. 16, his campaign announced Monday.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., at The University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena.

Trump was last in New Hampshire on Nov. 11, one of several visits he's made to the first-in-the-nation primary state in recent months.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner also visited New Hampshire on Oct. 23, when he filed to run in the state's first-in-the-nation primary and then gave a speech that afternoon in Derry, and held campaign events on Oct. 9 in Wolfeboro and in August in Windham. He made three prior visits to the Granite State earlier in the year.

Trump won both the 2016 and 2020 Republican primaries in New Hampshire but lost the state in both general elections.

Recent polls have shown Trump holding onto a substantial lead among New Hampshire voters, with Nikki Haley in second.

More on the New Hampshire primary

NH Primary Aug 29

New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker

decision 2024 Nov 20

Nikki Haley campaigns in New Hampshire

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us