Donald Trump to Join Geoff Diehl ‘Tele-Rally' Ahead of Primary Election

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to join GOP Massachusetts governor candidate Geoff Diehl and lieutenant governor candidate Leah Allen for a telephone rally on Monday, one day before the state primary election.

Diehl and Allen are running against Chris Doughty and Kate Campanale in the Sept. 6 Republican primary. The winner will face off against Democrat Maura Healey in the November election.

The "tele-rally" with Trump is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday. Anyone who wishes to join will be able to call 508-691-7880 and hear the former president speak about the governor's race.

“I am honored to have the support of our former President heading into the primary on Tuesday, and I am doubly honored to have President Trump's help rallying Massachusetts voters,” Diehl said in a statement. “This event will give us an excellent opportunity to reaffirm what’s important to us in this race, particularly issues of freedom, fiscal responsibility, public safety, and empowering parents to protect their kids. I look forward to a lively discussion about our state and what the Diehl-Allen administration plans to accomplish.”

Trump endorsed Diehl for Massachsuetts governor in late 2021.