Driver, 18, dies after being thrown from fiery rollover crash on I-495 in Lawrence

Two teenagers were thrown from a speeding SUV that crashed into a pickup truck on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Thursday night, leaving one dead, police said.

The 18-year-old driver died after she was hit by other vehicles on the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. The three passengers in the SUV, all teenagers, had minor injuries, including a 17-year-old who was thrown from the vehicle after the driver.

The crash took place when the 2005 GMC Envoy carrying the teenagers collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was pulling a camper about 9:17 p.m. near Route 114, police said. The SUV veered into the pickup's lane, hitting the camper and causing the driver to lose control.

The SUV went off the road, hitting the guard rail and rolling down the slope, then catching fire, police said.

They didn't immediately identify the 18-year-old who died beyond the fact that she was from North Andover. The 17-year-old who was ejected from the vehicle and 16-year-old girls in the backseat were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, police said. The driver of the truck didn't have any apparent serious injuries.

The crash remained under police investigation Friday.