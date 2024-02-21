Driver charged with OUI after car crashes into Brockton home

A driver is facing charges after crashing a car into a house in Brockton, Massachusetts, late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Crescent Street, Brockton police said.

A Honda Civic was traveling east on Crescent Street when it hit a curb, causing it to go through a fence and hit the house, police said.

The driver of the car, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't known.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver was charged with operating under the influence, marked lanes violation and possession of an open container in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.