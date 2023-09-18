Driver of truck that hit motorcycle, killing 2, charged with DWI

The driver of a pickup truck that struck a motorcycle on Sunday in Nashua, New Hampshire, killing two people, has been charged with drunken driving, according to police.

Nashua police said Monday morning that the driver of the pickup, George Palazzo Jr., 53, of Nashua, had been arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated in connection with the crash.

The Nashua police and fire departments responded to the crash in the area of 139 Daniel Webster Highway on Sunday afternoon and found two people -- both of whom were riding the motorcycle -- with fatal injuries. Their names have not been released, but police said they were a 68-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman.

Police said Palazzo's vehicle had crossed over the median and struck the motorcycle head-on.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officers made contact with Palazzo at the scene and observed that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. After being treated for minor injuries at an area hospital, he was held on preventative detention and transported to the Hillsborough House of Corrections in Manchester. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

Pictures from the scene showed the motorcycle's handlebars in the badly damaged front-end of the pickup truck, which had its doors open and appeared to have fire damage. The other part of the motorcycle was in the median, and one helmet was also seen nearby on the ground.

The roadway was closed in both directions between Sexton Avenue and Independence Drive following the crash.

Please avoid traveling on the Daniel Webster Hwy in the area of #139 as emergency services are responding to a serious motor vehicle accident. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) September 17, 2023

Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.