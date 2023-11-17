Driver of truck that struck and killed 5-year-old Andover girl will not face criminal charges

The driver of a tractor-trailer truck that struck and killed a 5-year-old girl from Andover, Massachusetts, earlier this year will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Friday.

Sidney Olson was with a group of people at the intersection of Main and Elm streets in the crosswalk near Elm Square when the crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. on May 9, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck's driver stopped after the crash and cooperated with police.

"The investigative findings do not provide sufficient evidence to seek criminal charges against the driver of the tractor trailer," the Essex County District Attorney's Office said in a statement released Friday morning. "The driver was stopped at the intersection. As he began to advance forward on the light turning green, he was unable to see Ms. Olson traveling on her scooter in the crosswalk below. The driver was not impaired by any substances and immediately came to a controlled stop after the collision."

Community members said that the intersection can be difficult and confusing.

Sidney's family said they were walking to an art class when the crash took place — the girl and another member of the family were in the crosswalk with the walk sign showing, following a route they've taken "hundreds of times before."

"The rest was a blur, and Sidney was struck by a truck and killed, leaving an impossible void in our lives," the family said in a statement released in May.

Calling her a "fiercely creative" explorer who loved making art, picking flowers and the music of Taylor Swift, her family said their "greatest hope is that Sidney’s boundless love for everyone encourages others to look out for the common good of our community following this tragedy."

They also noted, echoing concerns that have been shared in the Andover community since the crash, that the intersection is known to be dangerous and should be fixed.

"This intersection has long been considered dangerous. While we’re not engineers, we also know our community can do better. We hope the town makes fast changes to that and other high-traffic intersections so no one has to experience the pain we feel right now," the statement said.

Read Sidney's family's full statement here:

We recognize there is media interest in the tragic incident that occurred Tuesday night in Andover. As a family, we’ve prepared the following short statement on the child involved, Sidney Mae Olson. This is the only statement we’ll make, and hope that the media will respect our privacy at this unbelievably hard time.

On Tuesday night, our family was walking to art class on Main Street in Andover. Our five-year-old daughter, Sidney, and one other family member traversed the cross walk on Elm Street, as the Walk sign showed it was still safe to cross. As long-time residents of the neighborhood, we’ve followed that route hundreds of times before. The rest was a blur, and Sidney was struck by a truck and killed, leaving an impossible void in our lives.

Sidney was a bright-eyed, energetic girl with springy curls. She was in the Springboard to Kindergarten program at SHED school in Andover, where she was known for her soft-spoken curiosity, and her budding ability to deescalate conflict and find common ground in groups.

She was fiercely creative, styling her own outfits, choreographing elaborate performances, and filling our home with her unique brand of abstract art, unlike anything we’ve seen. She picked flowers everywhere she went, often plucking a rose from the garden in front of Enterprise Bank, despite her parents’ objections. She memorized every lyric to a dozen Taylor Swift songs, gladly taking the microphone to sing along in crowded karaoke sessions.

She was an explorer, whether she was roaming the mountains near our Warren, Vermont home in search of porcupine tracks, or circling the New England Aquarium, sea life book in tow, circling her favorites from splashy stingrays to the sleepy octopus.

For her last birthday, she wanted a rainbow theme because ‘it includes everyone’s favorite color.’

Our greatest hope is that Sidney’s boundless love for everyone encourages others to look out for the common good of our community following this tragedy. This intersection has long been considered dangerous. While we’re not engineers, we also know our community can do better. We hope the town makes fast changes to that and other high-traffic intersections so no one has to experience the pain we feel right now.”

Eric, Mary Beth, Sidney, and Ellis Olson

