Driver rescued after Tesla is wedged between tractor-trailer, jersey barrier in Boston

A person became trapped inside his car when it was pinned between a jersey barrier and a tractor-trailer truck early Monday morning in Boston.
The Boston Fire Department said that it responded at around 1:30 a.m. Monday to the incident, which happened near Atlantic Street and Kneeland Street, near Chinatown.
A photo posted by the fire department shows a Tesla wedged in between the barrier and the truck.
Crews were able to safely get the person out, and there were no injuries reported to either driver.
