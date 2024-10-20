East Boston man dead after motorcycle crash in Saugus

A 34-year-old man from East Boston is dead after an overnight motorcycle crash in Saugus, Massachusetts.

The Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker says the 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle the man was driving crashed into a pole at the intersection of Walnut Street and Central Street.

The man was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased man's identity has not been revealed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.