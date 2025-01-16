Man accused of sending sexually explicit Snapchat messages to 14-year-old

A Massachusetts man has been arrested on enticement charges, accused of sending sexually explicit messages and videos to a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat.

Evanilson Gomes, 38, an East Bridgewater resident, was arrested Wednesday as part of an investigation that dates back to October, according to East Bridgewater police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police say on Oct. 31, the school resource officer began an investigation into lewd messages being sent to a student at East Bridgewater High School. The student told police she had been communicating with someone on the app for several days, and that he had sent her unsolicited lewd images and videos on multiple occasions. The contact continued despite the victim saying she was 14 years old.

Prosecutors said the suspect, who was later identified as Gomes by tracing the email associated with the Snapchat account, admitted in messages that he knew the victim was 14, yet continued to ask her for sex, send her sexually explicit messages and videos, and offer to buy her presents in exchange for sex.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In an arraignment at Brockton District Court on Thursday, an attorney for Gomes said he denied being the person communicating with the teen. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gomes was held on a $10,000 cash bail and was issued conditions of release including a no contact order with the victim and any other children under the age of 16, except his own, an order to stay away from the school, and he was urged to refrain from using any forms of social media.