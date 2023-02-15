Local

Elderly Man With Dementia Reported Missing in Lawrence

By Matt Fortin

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help finding an elderly man who has been reported missing.

Angel Miguel Morales, who is 80 years old and has dementia, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of Berkeley Street and Saunders Street, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Anyone who has information about where he is has been asked to contact authorities.

