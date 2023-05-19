‘Emerging Salmonella Outbreak' Found at Boston Taco Restaurant

An outbreak of salmonella has been linked to a location of a popular taco chain restaurant in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, health officials said Friday.

Los Amigos Taqueria was closed and had its health permit suspended, according to the Boston Public Health Commission, Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and Boston Inspectional Services Department, which said in a statement they were investigating the "emerging" outbreak linked to the restaurant.

A hand-written sign said "Closed" and "Sorry" on the door Friday afternoon.

"This is brutal, not a good look at all," said Darren Martinez, who hoped to eat at the restaurant Friday but had to find another option.

Salmonella is a bacteria that lives in the intestines of people and animals — causing more than 1 million foodborne illnesses in the U.S. every year. These are the recommendations from the CDC and FDA to prevent salmonella infection.

People in Brighton, the rest of Boston and the Greater Boston area were affected by the outbreak, health officials said, urging anyone who visited the Brighton location between Friday, May 12, and Thursday to look out for salmonella symptoms, including diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain.

Inspectors on Thursday found a substance like mold and other soiling on surfaces inside the Brighton restaurant, according to a city report.

Separately, an inspection of the Los Amigos in West Roxbury found "several critical health violations" that prompted that location of the chain to be closed as well, health officials said. At that location, rodent droppings were found Friday on food and drink containers, including pineapple cans and a bag of pinto beans, according to the city.

Los Amigos, which has three other locations in the Boston area, didn't immediately return a request for comment from NBC10 Boston.