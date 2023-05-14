Grace by Nia Opens, NY Chef Plans New Boston Restaurant: This Week's Food News

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 8 and May 14, 2023.

Locke Bar & Restaurant to Open in Cambridge's Kendall Square

It looks like a new dining and drinking spot is getting ready to open in Cambridge.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Grace by Nia Opens in Boston's Seaport District

More than a year after its plans were first announced, a new restaurant, bar, and live music venue has opened along the waterfront.

Full Story



Remnant Brewing to Open in the Former Atwood's Tavern Space in Inman Square

A Somerville brewery will be replacing a Cambridge restaurant, bar, and live music venue that recently closed.

Full Story



Burke's Alewerks in West Newton Has Closed

A brewery and taproom that moved to a new location earlier this year has shut down.

Full Story



Chef George Mendes to Open Amar in Boston's Back Bay

An acclaimed New York chef is going to be opening a brand new high-end restaurant in Boston.

Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!