boston restaurant talk

Grace by Nia Opens, NY Chef Plans New Boston Restaurant: This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 8 and May 14, 2023.

Locke Bar & Restaurant to Open in Cambridge's Kendall Square
It looks like a new dining and drinking spot is getting ready to open in Cambridge.
Grace by Nia Opens in Boston's Seaport District
More than a year after its plans were first announced, a new restaurant, bar, and live music venue has opened along the waterfront.
Remnant Brewing to Open in the Former Atwood's Tavern Space in Inman Square
A Somerville brewery will be replacing a Cambridge restaurant, bar, and live music venue that recently closed.
Burke's Alewerks in West Newton Has Closed
A brewery and taproom that moved to a new location earlier this year has shut down.
Chef George Mendes to Open Amar in Boston's Back Bay
An acclaimed New York chef is going to be opening a brand new high-end restaurant in Boston.
