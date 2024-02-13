Everett shooting leaves male injured

Police say a person was injured after shots were fired Tuesday evening in Everett, Massachusetts.

The shooting occurred in the area of Courtland Street and Robin Street, Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie wrote on social media.

Officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to find a male hurt. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 7:25 pm this evening members of @everettpolicema responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Courtland & Robin St. One male was injured & transported w non life threatening injuries. We are interested in a male subject wearing camouflage clothing & orange face mask. — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) February 14, 2024

Mazzie said police were interested in speaking with another male, who was wearing camouflage clothing and an orange face mask.

No further information was immediately available.