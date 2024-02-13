everett

Everett shooting leaves male injured

A person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Everett, Massachusetts

Getty Images

Police say a person was injured after shots were fired Tuesday evening in Everett, Massachusetts.

The shooting occurred in the area of Courtland Street and Robin Street, Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie wrote on social media.

Officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to find a male hurt. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Mazzie said police were interested in speaking with another male, who was wearing camouflage clothing and an orange face mask.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

everettMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us