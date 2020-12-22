‘Every Option Is on the Table': Will Baker Impose Additional COVID Restrictions?

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that Massachusetts is still dealing with a spike in coronavirus cases from Thanksgiving, and is concerned that it could happen again with the holidays coming up.

"I would hope we could all learn from the experience of Thanksgiving and try to be as cautious and careful as we can across the second holiday season," he said.

If there is another spike, he said it could overwhelm the state's hospitals.

Baker said he and other officials are "basically begging everyone to stay within their immediate household" for holiday celebrations because the state "simply can't afford to have another spike, one of the largest in the United States, take place after the Christmas holiday while we're still dealing with the spike that came from Thanksgiving."

The governor said his staff is reviewing additional steps that can be taken to try to minimize the spread of the coronavirus over the holidays and expects to have more to say on the subject later in the week.

"Every option is on the table," he said, without elaborating as to what that might involve.

A group of doctors, state legislators and public health leaders have signed an open letter urging Baker and the Legislature to implement additional public health protections due to the high rate of cases.

They say the steps Baker has taken thus far are "grossly insufficient," especially given that indoor dining is being allowed to continue even as field hospitals are being opened and medical treatments delayed.

Nearly 2,000 people in Massachusetts were reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 400 in intensive care units. The average age of those hospitalized was 67.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 41 on Monday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 3,700.

The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 11,506 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 314,800.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 7,151.

The Associated Press and State House News Service contributed to this report.