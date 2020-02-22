A man allegedly involved in a meth lab operation inside a Norton apartment has died in the hours after a reported explosion early Saturday morning.
Norton police and fire responded to a reported explosion at 3 Faith Way around 12:53 a.m. They found an apartment empty and damaged from what appeared to be an explosion associated with a meth lab operation, authorities said. There was no fire inside when crews arrived.
The resident had apparently left before crews arrived, according to Norton police.
The resident later Saturday morning turned up in Attleboro, where authorities responded to a 911 call of a man experiencing medical issues.
He was brought to Sturdy Hospital by the Attleboro Fire Department and was later pronounced deceased.
Residents of the apartment building at 3 Faith Way have been evacuated to a local community center while authorities process the scene.
No one else was reported hurt in the incident.
The identity of the victim has not been released.