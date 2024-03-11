Explosion at Hudson business leaves 1 person hurt

An explosion at a business in Hudson, Massachusetts, left one person hurt Monday afternoon, according to the town's police department.

The Hudson Police Department confirmed that it responded to a commercial garage on Forest Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived there was heavy smoke coming out of the building and fire inside. Fire officials said the sprinkler system helped contain the fire so crews were able to extinguish it.

One person was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The case is under investigation by the Fire District 14 investigation unit, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Unit Investigation Team, as well as Hudson Fire and Hudson Police.

More details were not immediately available.