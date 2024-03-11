Hudson

Explosion at Hudson business leaves 1 person hurt

The severity of the person's injuries was not immediately clear

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

An explosion at a business in Hudson, Massachusetts, left one person hurt Monday afternoon, according to the town's police department.

The Hudson Police Department confirmed that it responded to a commercial garage on Forest Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived there was heavy smoke coming out of the building and fire inside. Fire officials said the sprinkler system helped contain the fire so crews were able to extinguish it.

One person was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The case is under investigation by the Fire District 14 investigation unit, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Unit Investigation Team, as well as Hudson Fire and Hudson Police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details were not immediately available.

More Hudson news

Massachusetts Dec 13, 2019

Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Woman in Hudson, Mass.

Massachusetts Jan 8

10-year-old girl struck by falling tree limb while waiting for school bus

This article tagged under:

HudsonATFexplosionsHudson Police
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us