MONTEREY

Explosives Removed From Mass. Home, Charges Pending

Massachusetts State Police do not believe there is a direct threat to the public at large. 

NBC10 Boston

Dozens of explosive devices and powders have been removed from a Massachusetts home, but state police do not believe there is a direct threat to the public at large. 

The devices were removed from a home in Monterey on Friday. The Berkshire District Attorney's office says state police bomb squad transported and safely detonated the devices in a secure location. 

Authorities say a man will be summoned to court to face multiple charges on the illegal possession, manufacture, and sale of explosive devices. A name was not provided. 

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation.

MONTEREYMassachusetts
