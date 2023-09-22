Failing to dock your Bluebike could cost you hundreds of dollars

Boston’s Bluebikes public transportation system has more than 4,000 bikes across 400 stations and a lot of people rely on them to get around.

When you get to where you’re going, you dock your bike to end your ride. But we’ve heard from a growing number of viewers who have faced steep charges after returning their bikes.

"After I docked it never registered as being docked and despite me calling them...and sending a video of it being jammed in there,” said Erik Zelikman, who works in Boston and uses Bluebikes to commute to work. "They still tried to charge me hundreds of dollars."

After a ride on August 1, he didn’t receive the usual phone notification that the bike was docked and the ride ended. He said he called Bluebikes customer service and they asked him to send a video to prove the bike was secured at the station, which he did.

While I was on the call, he said, like, I see your video. Like it's clearly jammed in there, you'll be fine," said Zelikman. “What one of their people told me was that the station was offline, which I understand to mean that it actually did dock, but that it just never registered in the system as docked."

Zelikman was stunned when he received an email a week later saying “Per the blue bikes rental agreement the bike you’re using is now considered stolen. Please return your bike immediately to avoid being charged a stolen bike fee.”

“Now, I think like they think I owe them hundreds of dollars,” he said. “ I think they're going to send me to collections if I don't pay and I'm like, I don't owe you anything. You told me I didn't owe you anything.”

After a month of disputing the charges, he says he was relieved to finally get an email from Bluebikes apologizing for any inconvenience and wiping the $265 charge on his account.

“I'm glad it's over,” he says.

NBC10 Boston Responds has received more than a dozen similar complaints from riders in recent months who thought they properly docked their bikes, but were later charged lost bike or ride overage fees, or had their accounts locked.

We contacted the company on behalf of six of our viewers. Bluebikes refunded two of them due to “customer service miscommunications” on their end. But the company said the other incidents were the result of rider error or terms of service violations.

Lyft, which operates Bluebikes, tells us, “It’s critical that riders properly dock their bikes. Loose bikes can become lost bikes, which leads to a system that doesn’t function as intended and negatively affects the riders who depend on it. The bikes, owned by the Bluebikes municipalities, are an expensive public asset and any lost bike fees go directly toward replacing those bikes missing from the system. At the same time, we are constantly working to make sure we give clear instructions to riders on proper docking and help them when they encounter pain points.”

If you’re taking out a Bluebike, you should know that according to the terms of service policy, you are responsible for the bike until it is properly docked. Missing bikes can result in a $1,200 fee.

When the bike is properly secured at a Bluebikes station, you will see a green light and hear a beep. You will also receive a push notification. If you don’t, stay with the bike and call customer service immediately.

And don’t pick up a bike or return one at an offline station, which appear gray on the app map.Using only online available stations ensures your ride is properly recorded.

The company says overage fees are refunded if a rider reaches out to support when they have a problem and confirms with photo or video evidence the bike is not able to be docked.

“I would look at your phone,” advises Zelikman. “I would like not leave the station until you've actually seen that it says the ride has ended and it and if it doesn't say that, and if you can't remove the bike, then you should one -definitely take a video of yourself trying to move it, make sure this the station is visible, make sure the bike number is visible…make sure the video is extremely clear.”

You also want to make sure you add a mobile number to your Bluebikes account so you can receive the push notifications. If you receive a notification that your bike isn’t locked, go back to the station and call customer service.

Each bike has an RFID that lets them know when a bike is properly parked and when it leaves the station. The bikes do not have a GPS, because they are not equipped with batteries, but Lyft says it is piloting other technologies to help track and recover lost bikes.

