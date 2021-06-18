Families Displaced After 3-Family Home Catches Fire in Dorchester

Four adults and two children are displaced after a three-family home caught fire in Dorchester shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters were able to save one cat that was on the ledge, "but unfortunately another cat didn’t make it," the Boston Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Heavy fire was showing from the second and third floors of 15 Castle Rock Street around 2:50 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

The porches in the back of the building collapsed in the flames. Crews were still on scene after 4 a.m. putting out hot spots on the adjacent building at 17 Castle Rock. Firefighters had limited access to the building because of wires and trees.

Companies were able to save one cat that was on the ledge, but unfortunately another cat didn’t make it. pic.twitter.com/D6zwlVK4nU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021

"In the back of the house, most of the damage was to floor two, extended all the way to the front of the house so the companies had a tough time working when they got upstairs there the fire was right at the door with them," District Fire Chief Jeff Whitman said.

Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping the displaced families find housing. No injuries were reported.