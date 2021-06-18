Local

2-Year-Od Seriously Injured in Raynham Crash

The toddler was taken to a Boston hospital after a car crash around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on Route 24 south in Raynham

By Mary Markos

A two-year-old was seriously injured in a car crash in Raynham, Massachusetts Thursday night, according to State Police.

The two-car crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Route 24 south, before the Route 44 exit.

The toddler was taken to a Boston hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County.

Further information is expected to be released Friday.

