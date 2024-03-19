Family, friends mourn New England college graduates killed in Miami

Two former New Hampshire college student-athletes were the victims of a murder-suicide in Miami, with the suspect shooting the women before turning the gun on himself.

Meghan Moore, 25, of Centerville, Mass. and her roommate, 23-year-old Sidney Capolino of New York, were both found dead in their Miami apartment on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade police say they were both shot by Luis Napoles, 40, who was also found dead after reportedly turning the gun on himself.

"Two families that have lost their light, and our lives will never be the same again," Moore’s mother Marybeth said over the phone Tuesday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Her mother said Moore was one of three children who grew up in Centerville and attended Barnstable High, where she’s known as a hockey star.

"We just couldn't wait to get to her games. She was just electrifying and amazing," Marybeth said. "Always had a huge smile on, twinkly eyes, loved everybody."

One of her longtime friends who lives in Florida said she wants to make sure Moore’s story is told the right way.

“Every night we'd Facetime for like 2 hours when she was down in Miami and I was up in Jupiter,” Caroline Spalt told NBC10 Boston.

Spalt said Napoles was an acquaintance of Moore’s – they met at her previous job. Police said Napoles and Moore were dating, but Spalt and Moore’s family deny that the pair were in a romantic relationship.

“They were not boyfriend and girlfriend. I know the you know, a ton of our articles are saying that that's in the headlines. That's completely false. And, you know, I am 1,000% sure. I think I know I talk to her every day.”

Moore and Capolino went to New England College in New Hampshire, where they also played hockey. The school president issued a statement:

“Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Moore studied criminal justice before moving to Florida with Capolino.

“She was my rock. She was my other half, and it's just crazy. Excuse me. Sorry. You know, just like you go through life, like, hoping to find a friend as good as her. And I found that in Megan, and I'm just like, so grateful for that,” Spalt said.

Moore’s mother said both families are making the necessary arrangements to bring their daughters back home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.