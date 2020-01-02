Family of Man Killed in Cambridge Park Seeking Answers 1 Year Later

A year after a Massachusetts man was murdered, his family came forward to ask the public for help.

Paul Wilson, 60, of Cambridge, was found with multiple blunt force injuries to his head in Danehy Park on Jan. 2, 2019. Despite an exhaustive investigation, police still do not have a suspect.

"My brother would have been the last person I ever would have thought to have violence perpetrated against him," said Elizabeth Dobbins, Wilson's sister.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Wilson was walking through the park to get dinner when someone attacked. He was found unresponsive along a paved path, lying beneath a street lamp.

"There are a number of things that are confounding about this incident," said District Attorney Marian Ryan.

To begin, Ryan said Wilson was 6'6" and weighed more than 200 lbs., which would have made him an unlikely target. Police also found that none of his personal belongings were missing, which ruled out robbery as a motive. Since the killing, they have reviewed surveillance footage from homes and businesses that did present some information. However, a year later, police hope witnesses or resident might be able to provide more.

"We are asking people to think hard," said Ryan. "It may be the critical piece that we are looking for."

Authorities say prior to the murder, Wilson regularly traveled to and from his job at IBM, where he worked as an engineer, by Blue Bike. On the day he died, he was seen leaving the Porter Square MBTA station on a bike to his home. He then parked it and proceeded to walk through the park.

"It's incomprehensible. I can't imagine what happened that night," said Dobbins. "I've tried to wrap my mind around it, and it just comes back to senseless."

Anyone with any information related to this incident to contact Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office at 781-897-6600.

The Cambridge Police can also be reached at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message.