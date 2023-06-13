Fatal crash under investigation on I-93 in Medford; drivers should expect ‘major' delays

A person was killed during a crash on Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts, MassDOT announced Tuesday morning.

Transportation officials said shortly after 6 a.m. that the fatal crash was leading to lane closures on the southbound side of the interstate near Exit 21.

Drivers were told to expect delays, with the two right lanes closed amid the crash investigation.

"Drivers traveling southbound into Boston should anticipate major impacts and delays during the morning commute, consider traveling at another time or on another route, or consider using public transportation options, including the MBTA Orange Line or MBTA Commuter Rail for trips into Boston," a news release from MassDOT said.

Transportation officials said they've put out message boards warning drivers of the delays, including near the New Hampshire border.

Additional details about the fatal crash were not immediately available.