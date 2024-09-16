Fire breaks out at Newburyport home

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Monday morning.

Crews appeared to have the flames under control on Spofford Street, where at least one person was being evaluated by paramedics on scene.

There was no immediate word on the number of people displaced, or the cause of the fire.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to officials for more information.