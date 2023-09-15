Billerica

Junk yard fire sends black smoke high above Billerica

Smoke was pouring from a warehouse that appeared to be in a used car lot

By Asher Klein

A fire burning at a scrap yard in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A fire was sending smoke above Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blaze at Jack's Used Car & Parts, a junkyard on Town Farm Lane. Leominster police asked the public to avoid the area, noting that detours were set up on Billerica Avenue and Woburn Street.

Firefighters were at the scene near the Concord River. Smoke was pouring from a warehouse that appeared to be in a used car lot.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Billerica firefighters for more information.

Firefighters at a scrap yard fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Firefighters at a scrap yard fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Smoke from a fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Smoke from a fire in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

