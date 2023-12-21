Firefighters battle blaze at Dorchester apartment building

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an apartment building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at 1644 Dorchester Avenue, according to Boston Fire. The fire was on the second and third floors of an apartment building under construction.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames coming from windows on the second and third floor.

Companies areat a fire in a apartment building under construction at 1644 Dorchester Ave. The fire is on floors 2 and 3. pic.twitter.com/3BlClE5H0U — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 21, 2023

The heavy fire was knocked down within minutes of the fire department's arrival, and fire crews are now working to overhaul the building.

No further details were immediately available.