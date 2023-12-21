Boston

Firefighters battle blaze at Dorchester apartment building

The fire broke out in an apartment building that was under construction

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an apartment building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at 1644 Dorchester Avenue, according to Boston Fire. The fire was on the second and third floors of an apartment building under construction.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames coming from windows on the second and third floor.

The heavy fire was knocked down within minutes of the fire department's arrival, and fire crews are now working to overhaul the building.

No further details were immediately available.

