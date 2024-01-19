lawrence

Firefighters battle blaze in Lawrence on Friday afternoon

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters battled a blaze in a home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

Aerial video showed multiple fire vehicles at the scene of a fire in a 3-story home on Salem Street. The fire was originally reported shortly before 3 p.m.

Jill Harmacinski of The Eagle-Tribune reported that the fire had been knocked down as of 3:45 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries or how many people were displaced by the fire.

