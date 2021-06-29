Firefighters Battle Blaze Sending Smoke Over Revere

A fire is raging at least one building in Revere, Massachusetts.
Fire crews could be seen dousing the flames coming from cranes high above what appeared to be two burning structures. Smoke from the blaze rose into the sky over the city.
The Revere Fire Department didn't immediately release information on the fire. An Everett firefighter's union said the blaze was on Hyde Street behind Revere City Hall.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.