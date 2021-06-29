Local

revere

Firefighters Battle Blaze Sending Smoke Over Revere

The Revere Fire Department didn't immediately release information on the fire, but an Everett firefighter's union said the blaze was on Hyde Street behind Revere City Hall

By Asher Klein

A building on fire in Revere, Massachusetts, Tuesday
NBC10 Boston

A fire is raging at least one building in Revere, Massachusetts.

Fire crews could be seen dousing the flames coming from cranes high above what appeared to be two burning structures. Smoke from the blaze rose into the sky over the city.

The Revere Fire Department didn't immediately release information on the fire. An Everett firefighter's union said the blaze was on Hyde Street behind Revere City Hall.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

