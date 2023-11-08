Peabody

Firefighters battle large blaze in Peabody home

Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the roof and windows

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters were battling a large fire in a home in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. in a home on Wheatland Street, a neighborhood located behind the Nortshore Mall.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof and windows of the home as numerous firefighters attacked the blaze.

No further details were immediately available.

Peabody
