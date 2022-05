Two firefighters are seriously injured after a house in New Boston, New Hampshire caught fire, according to authorities.

The two injured firefighters, one of them being the Chief, received first and second degree burns, said the New Boston fire department.

The residents of the house, located on 7 River Rd., were not home at the time of the fire. However, a rabbit was inside the house during the fire, and was taken to Manchester Animal Hospital, according to firefighters.