FIRST ALERT: Showers, Downpours, Thunderstorms Could Complicate Monday's Commutes

Showers, downpours, and embedded thunderstorms will develop Monday morning and afternoon as a warm front pushes northward through the region.

Though we’re expecting a widespread rain, some areas that really need it may not get what they want with inland locations looking to benefit from this round of rain.

That doesn’t mean a few rogue downpours won’t drop more than their fair share of rain in a short period of time in areas that really need it like much of eastern Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, and Rhode Island, it just means that the heaviest rain axis looks to stay inland, unless off course there’s a last minute shift, which could happen…fingers crossed!

Either way, be prepared for rain accompanied by some heavy downpours, especially this afternoon and into the evening hours across southern New England.

Right now it looks like rain totals for Monday will be in the order of 0.25” to 1.00” with locally higher totals…the highest totals are expected to be over central Connecticut and central Massachusetts, but again, a slight last minute shift east in the system and we could see higher totals over eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Our weather team has issued a First Alert today with the potential for localized flooding and ponding on the roadways this afternoon.

Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 70s, bit warmer northern Vermont and Maine where we’ll see a bit of sunshine helping temperatures to reach 80 degrees.

Showers, downpours, and storms will shift north into New Hampshire and Maine Monday night, with some localized flooding possible there through the late tonight.

We’ll continue to see unsettled conditions through Tuesday as an upper level system moves through New England which will trigger off scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will be on the warm side, in the upper 70s to mid 80s south, mid to upper 70s north.

Summer warmth returns Wednesday and sticks around through Friday with highs well into the 80s along with a few 90s, though coastal locations may be a tad cooler with the possibility of sea breezes developing. We’ll keep the isolated threat for showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, mainly across the interior. A cold front may trigger off more widespread showers and storms late Friday as it ushers in cooler air in time for the weekend.