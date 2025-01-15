Massachusetts

Five adults, 5 kids displaced after late-night house fire in New Bedford

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

Ten people were displaced by a late-night fire in a multi-family home in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The New Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a reported structure fire at 449 Cedar Grove St. around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

First arriving fire companies reported a large volume of fire extending from the second floor of the 2-story, wood-frame structure. Two residents were believed to still be in the building, but after a search it was determined that both people were accounted for.

The fire extended into the attic, which required firefighters to ventilate the roof.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Five adults and five children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. All four pets that lived in the buliding were accounted for.

One firefighter was injured and treated on scene.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

Mutual aid coverage was provided by the Fairhaven, Acushnet and Dartmouth fire departments. New Bedford public works employees also responded to the scene with sanders due to the icy conditions.

More Massachusetts stories

Easton 2 hours ago

Search on for suspect in Easton apartment shooting that seriously injured teen

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Trooper Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, to face state police trial board Wednesday

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us