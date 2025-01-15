Five adults, 5 kids displaced after late-night house fire in New Bedford

Ten people were displaced by a late-night fire in a multi-family home in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The New Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a reported structure fire at 449 Cedar Grove St. around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.

First arriving fire companies reported a large volume of fire extending from the second floor of the 2-story, wood-frame structure. Two residents were believed to still be in the building, but after a search it was determined that both people were accounted for.

The fire extended into the attic, which required firefighters to ventilate the roof.

Five adults and five children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. All four pets that lived in the buliding were accounted for.

One firefighter was injured and treated on scene.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

Mutual aid coverage was provided by the Fairhaven, Acushnet and Dartmouth fire departments. New Bedford public works employees also responded to the scene with sanders due to the icy conditions.