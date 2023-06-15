Flames erupt from crashed car on Route 128 in Beverly

A car caught fire after crashing into Mass. Route 128 in Beverly Thursday morning, police said.

The crash sent a person to the hospital, according to state troopers; their condition wasn't immediately available.

Images from the scene show flames erupting from the car, which ended up with its rear fender perched on the highway's railing.

The crash was reported about 8 a.m., police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.