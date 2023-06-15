Local

Beverly

Flames erupt from crashed car on Route 128 in Beverly

Images from the scene show flames erupting from the car, which ended up with its rear fender perched on the highway's railing

By Asher Klein

A burning car wreck on Mass. Route 128 in Beverly on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
NBC10 Boston/Stringer

A car caught fire after crashing into Mass. Route 128 in Beverly Thursday morning, police said.

The crash sent a person to the hospital, according to state troopers; their condition wasn't immediately available.

Images from the scene show flames erupting from the car, which ended up with its rear fender perched on the highway's railing.

The crash was reported about 8 a.m., police said.

Smoke rising from a car crash on Mass. Route 128 in Beverly on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
NBC10 Boston/Stringer
Smoke rising from a car crash on Mass. Route 128 in Beverly on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

