Flooding Closes Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester

Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing water is dangerous - instead, if you see a flooded road ahead, turn around.

Both sides of Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester, as well as the ramp from Route 93 to Morrissey, are closed due to flooding. Motorists should seek alternate routes. We will advise when reopened. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 23, 2023

The NBC10 Boston meteorologists are watching the noon high tide, which could bring more coastal flooding. Very high astronomical high tides this month mean we have been battling each high tide cycle since Friday. Thankfully with this storm, the wind isn’t howling from the east, but rather coming from the north later Monday.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is hitting the region Monday, making for messy travel conditions across New England. Multiple crashes have been reported as of Monday afternoon.

