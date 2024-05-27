Weather

Foggy start, Memorial Day is cooler with rain and thunderstorms possible

By late Monday afternoon to early evening, a line of heavy downpours with embedded thunderstorms will begin to push over the area.

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Keep an eye out for patchy fog if you will be traveling on Memorial Day, low clouds and light rain are possible through Monday morning and early afternoon.

By late afternoon to early evening, a line of heavy downpours with embedded thunderstorms will begin to push over the area. Monday into very early Tuesday morning, the heaviest and nosiest round of rain and storms move through ahead of a cold front.

The commute Tuesday will be mainly dry with some lingering showers possible.

The cold front moves away from the coast on Tuesday. There might be some rain during the morning commute in eastern and southeast New England, but conditions improve by late morning. As clouds decrease, temperatures will rise to the 70s and low 80s, with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s for the Cape and Islands.

To round out the week expect cooler, more seasonable temperatures for Southern New England, ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s. The overall forecast will be mainly dry, but there is a chance of showers from Wednesday night into Thursday.

After Thursday, the forecast will be looking up through the weekend.

