Food trucks will start visiting neighborhoods across Boston on Friday for the first time as part of a city initiative to support small businesses struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the pilot program Tuesday, which will allow food trucks that have historically been associated with downtown locations and special events to expand throughout 23 neighborhoods through the end of the summer.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

"Food trucks bring fun and vibrancy - not to mention great food - wherever they go," Walsh said. "They also provide a natural outdoor dining experience that aligns with our public safety precautions, so we want people to support them."

Food trucks already approved by the city will be up and running in parks, playgrounds and other public spaces from noon until 7 p.m. every day.

More information on the specific locations and what food trucks will be operating is available by clicking here.

As with outdoor dining and the city's "Healthy Streets" initiative, Walsh said the food truck program "is another way we are looking to be more innovative here in the city to support small businesses and provide new amenities to our neighborhoods."

Boston entered Phase 3 of the state's economic reopening on Monday, a week after most of the rest of Massachusetts, allowing museums, movie theaters, historical sites and gyms to reopen with certain restrictions.